Lead slips away from Lebanon girls late

TK Hastings’ leaner gives Lebanon’s girls a 22-16 lead early in the third quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls scored the first six points of last Friday’s game against Gallatin, but had trouble consistently executing their offense thereafter against the quick Lady Wave.

And when the Devilettes were unable to get off a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, the Lady Wave walked away from Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court with a 44-41 win in what was often an ugly game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.