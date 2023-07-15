MARYVILLE — Lebanon couldn’t duplicate an earlier win over Goodlettsville and fell twice to the Davidson County team 4-3 and 15-3 in the finals of the 10-under Little League state tournament Thursday night.

The Lebanon Youth Baseball all-star team was undefeated since forming a month ago until Thursday. LYB, needing just one win to win the championship, pulled into a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth inning when Brayden Tubbs singled in Jack Saunders. The Kiwanis took a2-1 lead in the fifth on a steal of home by Grayson Lowery.

