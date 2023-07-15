MARYVILLE — Lebanon couldn’t duplicate an earlier win over Goodlettsville and fell twice to the Davidson County team 4-3 and 15-3 in the finals of the 10-under Little League state tournament Thursday night.
The Lebanon Youth Baseball all-star team was undefeated since forming a month ago until Thursday. LYB, needing just one win to win the championship, pulled into a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth inning when Brayden Tubbs singled in Jack Saunders. The Kiwanis took a2-1 lead in the fifth on a steal of home by Grayson Lowery.
But Goodlettsville, took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth and held Lebanon to a single score in the bottom half.
Sauders, Lebanon’s leadoff hitter, went 3-for-3.
James Thomas pitched the first four innings for Lebanon, allowing a run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
The “if necessary” game wasn’t nearly as suspenseful as Goodlettsville broke the game open with seven runs in the fourth inning and six in the sixth.
Ben Trice had two hits for Lebanon while Marshall Johnson turned a double play.
Lebanon reached the finals with a dramatic come-from-behind 7-6 walk-off win over Lexington in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket final.
Luke Walden’s bases-loaded double scored Marshall Johnson, Ben Trice and Brayden Tubbs after Lebanon trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. After Lexington scored all six of its runs in the top of the sixth, LYB began its comeback with three in the bottom half.
Trice tossed 12/3 innings in relief of starter Colt Wood and picked up the win.
Lebanon outhit Lexington 9-3. Johnson had three of LYB’s hits as he and Walden doubled.
LYB finished tournament play with a 9-2 record. batting .505 and outscoring opponents 139-48. Opponents were held to a .268 batting average and 35 earned runs.
