MARYVILLE — Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 10-under Kiwanis Little League all-stars played in the winner’s bracket of the state tournament last night against Lexington.
The loser dropped into today’s 6 p.m. CDT loser’s bracket final while the winner advanced to tomorrow’s 5 p.m. championship round. The “if necessary” game would follow.
Lebanon reached the winner’s bracket final with a 6-2 win over Goodlettsville on Sunday.
James Thomas broke a 2-2 tie with a fifth-inning RBI double to score Crockett Patterson.
The Kiwanis broke the game open in the top of the sixth ons singles by Brayden Tubbs, Grayson Lowery and Griffin Johnson.
Luke Walden pitched the final three innings for the win, facing the minimum nine batters, striking out four. Starter Thomas allowed two runs on five hits with four punchouts in three frames.
Lebanon finished with 10 hits, including two each by Lowery and Felipe (Junior) Moreno. Johnson singled home the Kiwanis’ first two runs.
Lebanon opened the eight-team, double-elimination tournament with a 22-4 three-inning trouncing of Daniel Boone last Saturday.
The Kiwanis scored five runs in the top of the first inning, widened a 5-3 lead with eight in the second and finished off the team from Gray nine in the third, finishing with 12 hits.
Four pitchers — Ben Trice, Colt Wood, Walden and Thomas — held Daniel Boone to five hits.
Lowery drove in four runs and Tubbs and Walden three each as all three doubled. They, Johnson and Marshall Johnson had two hits apiece. Trice, Griffin Johnson and Jack Saunders had two RBIs apiece.
(0) comments
