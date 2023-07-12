Lebanon's Trice 10U state Home Run Derby runner up

Ben Trice of Lebanon’s 10-under all-star team finished second in the Home Run Derby held in conjunction with the Little League state tournament in Maryville.

MARYVILLE — Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 10-under Kiwanis Little League all-stars played in the winner’s bracket of the state tournament last night against Lexington.

The loser dropped into today’s 6 p.m. CDT loser’s bracket final while the winner advanced to tomorrow’s 5 p.m. championship round. The “if necessary” game would follow.

