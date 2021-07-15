A year after COVID-19 canceled youth all-star baseball tournaments, Lebanon Youth Baseball’s major-league 11-12 OZone team is back at a familiar place — the Dixie Youth state tournament.
The 16-team, double-elimination event begins today in Savannah. Lebanon, which qualified as the District 4 runner-up, will play one of the first two games at 1 p.m. against Centerville. Raymer and Madison South will face each other on another field at the same time with the losers meeting at noon Friday and the winners at 5 p.m.
Kingston, Mt. Pleasant, Sweetwater, Spring City, Adamsville, host Savannah, Springfield, McEwen, District 4 champion Greenbrier, Etowah, Wayne County and Chester County round out the field which will meander through the bracket until the state champion is determined next Tuesday.
The champion will represent Tennessee in the Dixie Youth OZone World Series beginning Aug. 6 in Laurel, Miss.
LYB 8U coach-pitch
Lebanon’s 8-under coach-pitch all-stars were trying to stay alive in the Little League state tournament last night in an elimination game against Johnson City at Gallatin Municipal Park.
The District 2 champions, Lebanon lost its opening-round game to Clarksville 15-7 in eight innings Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.