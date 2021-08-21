Antioch | 0 | 6 | 0 | 0—6
Lebanon | 37 | 13 | 0 | 0—50
First quarter
Lebanon—Anthony Crowell 80 kickoff return (Cameron Nixon kick), 11:45.
Lebanon—Safety: Ball snapped out of end zone, 8:52.
Lebanon—Devin Greene 48 run (Nixon kick), 8:32.
Lebanon—Fisher Bradshaw 2 interception return (Nixon kick), 6:11.
Lebanon—Greene 4 run (Nixon kick), 2:43.
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 19 pass from Jaylen Abston (Nixon kick), :38.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Isaiah Douglas 20 run (Nixon kick), 10:03.
Antioch—Donovan Davis 54 run (kick failed), 8:34.
Lebanon—Logue 43 pass from Abston (kick failed), 6:49.
Team statistics
| Ant | Leb
First downs | 5 | 12
—Rush | 3 | 10
—Pass | 1 | 2
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 24-96 | 27-206
Passing yards | 9 | 52
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 3-14-2 | 2-4-1
Penalties-yards | 6-49 | 8-62
Punts-avg. | 3-12.7 | 1-31.0
Lost fumbles | 1 | 0
Team statistics
RUSHING—Antioch: Donovan Davis 16-113, Devin Tusie 2-(-6), Team 1-(-14), Marquis Conner 1-(-4), No. 6 4-7. Lebanon: Devin Greene 4-86, Anthony Crowell 1-29, Isaiah Douglas 1-20, Jaylen Abston 1-(-7), Sean Heath 6-30, Grayson Campbell 1-(-12), Brody Hall 4-36, Josh Bass 3-8, Dean Maxwell 3-3, Matthew Walker 3-13.
PASSING—Antioch: Devin Tusie 3-14-2—9. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 2-3-1—62, Brody Hall 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Antioch: Donovan Davis 2-(-3), Robert Ford 1-12. Lebanon: Kemontez Logue 2-62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.