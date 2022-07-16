At least a dozen area high school football teams (at least their skill players) will be at Lebanon this morning for a 7-on-7 passing tournament.
The Blue Devils will be joined by Wilson County rivals Mt. Juliet and Green Hill. Pool play will start at 8 a.m. and run until 11:30. Following a lunch break, the single-elimination tournament will start between 12:45-1 p.m.
Games will be played at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium, the outfield of Brent Foster Field and the soccer field.
Admission is free and concessions will be available.
The Blue Devils, Hawks and Wilson Central competed in Riverdale’s 7-on-7 Thursday in Murfreesboro.
Lebanon went 5-0 in pool play and drew a bye in the tournament.
Wilson Central beat Green Hill before losing to the Blue Devils, who drew a first-round bye. LHS then fell to eventual runner-up Riverdale as the afternoon sun began taking its toll.
We ran out of gas,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “We were tired and cramping — coaches and players.”
