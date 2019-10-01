Lebanon anglers do well in CCBAYear-End Classic

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- Lebanon's Bryan Montgomery won the 17th annual Cedar City Bass Anglers Year-End Classic on Wilson Lake over the weekend.
Competing on Friday and Saturday after a practice day Thursday, Montgomery reeled in nine keepers weighing 22.92 pounds to finish at the top of the 32-angler field.
He fished toward Wheeler Dam with swim bait and flipped willow grass to earn $2,000.
Whit Gammon, also of Lebanon, caught 10 keepers weighing 17.55 pounds, working shallow grass with a wake bait to pocket $1,000. Daniel Reasonover of Lebanon was third with 10 fish using plastics and a jerk bait for 17.51 pounds worth of keepers to win $700.
Ron Poland of Murfreesboro was the first-day leader with a 14-pound string. He finished the weekend with 17 pounds on seven keepers to win $700. Jason Hale was fifth with five fish weighing 16.86 pounds, focusing on flats with a rattle trap, earning $600.
Bengi Griffith had a 4.38-pound big fish on the first day and Ryan Stephens a 3.91-pounder the second as each pocketed $150.
