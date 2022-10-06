Friendship Christian is in the first of its two-week fall break, and the Commanders are enjoying their bye this week.
Wilson County Schools will be letting out late this week and all of next for the break, and all but Mt. Juliet will take their byes next week.
But on their way to Gatlinburg or Florida or wherever they go to get away from it all, there’s Thursday and Friday night football, headlined by Lebanon’s visit to Mt. Juliet tonight, the Golden Bears’ middle of three straight on the fifth day of the week.
Lebanon at Mt. Juliet
Coaches like to say region games are the most important. It’s still hard to fathom the Blue Devils and Golden Bears aren’t even in the same class (though that will probably change next year). Tonight’s game at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium will have little, if any, effect on the playoffs. But try telling that to the fans in the two communities or the teams themselves at 7 o’clock.
“I didn’t do a good enough job last year (a 35-0 loss at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium ending a 12-game winning streak over the Blue Devils) reiterating the rivalry aspect of it,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “There’s reasons why. I do believe the last two games on our schedule (Region 5-5A rivals Hillsboro and the first-ever trip to crosstown rival Green Hill) being the most important two. But at the same time, we want to win a football game and we want to do it for our community and our student body, just like Lebanon does. That’s part’s always fun. Obviously, we’re excited to host. It should be a good atmosphere.”
“It’ll be exciting,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “The type of games you want to play in. Good atmosphere. Good county rivalry. Kids know each other, play sports together all their lives. Two communities who are pretty close and love football. It should be a fun, exciting night for both fan bases.”
Lebanon has appeared to be recovered from back-to-back close losses with consecutive one-sided wins, bringing the Blue Devils to 5-2 for the season.
“I’ll say what Coach Gentry can’t say — and this is not to take anything away from Coffee County because they’re a good football team — but that running back didn’t get in,” Perry said of the Red Raiders’ late score in Lebanon’s second loss. “Even with that one play, they’re 6-1 and pretty much de facto region champions. Record’s fine, but this is a team that’s two plays from being undefeated. And I’m not sure they’re not better than last year. A lot of that it’s the same people who’ve gotten a lot better.”
Lebanon is led by the 1-2 combination of quarterback Jaylen Abston and receiver Anthony Crowell (who happen to wear those numbers, respectively).
“They could be in 78 and 57 and we’d find out really quick on film who they are,” Perry said. “Jaylen does a really good job running the offense. He’s continued to improve through his career of going through his read progressions and running the RPO game that they have. Their offensive coordinator (Dusty Brady) does a great job with that. He’s a threat and anytime you got a guy who touches the ball every play, that’s a bonus.
“Crowell’s an incredible athlete. He touches the ball, he’s got a chance to go.”
Perry also sang the praises of the supporting cast.
“Their offensive line gives them that time,” Perry said. “They’re very good and they give (Abston) that time for progression and check down.
“They’re smart with how they do their run game. You look at their boxscores and how many total rush yards they have, they’re still putting up big rushing numbers. They’re just maybe doing it a different way. It’s still effective… Another dimension is the (Nolan) Sandefur kid. I’m thoroughly impressed with him. They don’t have many both-way players. He’s one of them. He does a great job at safety as much as he does at safety… He’s a very polished route-runner.”
And the defense?
“I thought last year it was one of the better-coached defenses that we play against,” Perry said. “They fit really well. They understand what they’re trying to get out of their scheme. They’re good enough to change up their coverages and disguise. They do a good job of bringing pressure when they need to. Opportunistic with turnovers. It’ll be one of our bigger challenges.”
“Mt. Juliet has won five straight after a season-opening loss and is ranked No. 7 in the 5A Associated Press poll.
“Got several college football players,” Gentry said of the Golden Bears. “They’ve got a big running back (Dearrius Morton) who’s got some size and some speed and who does a good job running in between the tackles and outside also.
“(Sophomore quarterback Tyler Travers) has definitely developed well. He’s a tall, lanky kid who can run and throws the ball real well. They’re putting him in good positions and taking advantage of it and he’s got several athletes out there to throw it to.”
And the defense?
“They’re playing sound football, running around, getting after people,” Gentry said. “Haven’t given up a lot of points, except to — I guess you could say (White County’s) Malaki Dowell’s an anomaly. Besides that, they haven’t given up too many points. Just tackle well. They get to the ball well. They play assignment football. Blitz here and there. Good on the back end in coverage.”
Special teams may also be interesting as Mt. Juliet had a run of several games in which they blocked or affected kicks. Lebanon’s Key Crowell has done the same thing for the Blue Devils.
“They have always been good on special teams,” Gentry said. “Good punter (Mark Shenouda), a good sophomore kicker (Daniel Echeverria). They cover well… and there’s always the element of them blocking kicks which they tend to do and can change the momentum at any time with one of those plays.”
Gentry said he expects the Blue Devils to be at full strength tonight. Perry is hoping to get senior inside linebacker Jayze Ballesteros back in the lineup after missing a few weeks with illness.
Station Camp at Wilson Central
The events of last week make this game even bigger in Region 5-5A.
Wilson Central’s upset of White County last week put the Wildcats at 2-2 and ahead of the Bison, whose loss at Mt. Juliet the night before put them at 1-2, 4-2 overall. The Golden Bears, Warriors and Green Hill are either even or ahead of both.
“It’s that time of year you got to win every game you can, every one matters,” said Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman, whose Wildcats are 2-5 overall. “This one’s huge as far as playoffs go. With the situation we’re in where we didn’t win many games during the first half of the season, every game’s going to matter. So if we’re going to get in, we probably have to win this one.”
Station Camp’s offense is what Dedman called “Gun-T” behind quarterback Luke Dickens and running backs Sanders Ellis, Robert Bogus and Cade Abner (who didn’t play at Mt. Juliet last week).
“They do a good job of running buck sweep and power where they get a lot of people involved,” Dedman said. “Their offensive line doesn’t get good enough credit for what they do up front. They do a really good job of sealing off and making a wall for the power-type plays… They want to fight you in a phone booth.”
The Wildcats are hurting. Running back Tavin Hardin had 112 yards and two touchdowns in the first half last week before going into concussion protocol, which will also sideline him this week, Dedman said. Ethan Kimes will also continue to be out. Sophomore defensive tackle Kylan Davis is questionable and running back/linebacker Jacob Almond sustained a head injury last week and won’t play tomorrow.
Watertown at Harpeth
When the dust is settled on the regular season, this may be the game which settles third and fourth place in Region 3-2A. Harpeth is 2-1 and Watertown 1-2. But the 2-5 Purple Tigers would have the tiebreaker with a win over the 5-2 Indians, who may be one of the more improved teams from last year, based on record.
Harpeth is an I-formation team with some spread mixed in, according to Watertown coach Gavin Webster, and a 50-front on defense with some even mixed in.
“They have some good skill players, good-looking linemen,” Webster said. “They lean on the run a whole lot but they do a lot of play-action pass stuff and they’ll try to get you on some trick plays.”
Watertown is coming off a 12-6 overtime loss at No. 6 East Robertson in a game which began with the Purple Tigers losing an opening kickoff-return touchdown to a penalty.
“We played a good ballgame,” Webster said. “Obviously, having that opening kickoff-return called back was a big blow. But we had opportunities throughout the game to put some more points up but just couldn’t do it.
“But the kids played a good ballgame.”
Webster said the Tigers are getting healthier despite losing left tackle Eli Scurlock to a knee injury during practice leading up to the East Robertson game. DeAndre Wright is also still out.
“Other than that, we got pretty much everybody back,” said Webster.
Green Hill at Hunters Lane
After taking it on the chin at 3A then-No. 1 East Nashville 53-21 last week, Green Hill will return to Metro Nashville this week. This time it’s a Region 5-5A game at Hunters Lane, a 3-4 team looking for its first league win following three losses. It will also be Senior Night for the Warriors, who are rotating a pair of underclassmen at quarterback — sophomore Isaiah McGill and junior Caddin Smith.
“Really athletic quarterback,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “Really aggressive defense. They like to get after the quarterback by rushing a lot.”
Green Hill came out of the East Nashville game without senior tight end Braiden Staten, who was lost for the season to a leg injury, joining senior left guard Jarren Tatum, who missed last week with a knee.
“It’s next guy up, be ready to go, Crouch said. “But I really hate it for Braiden. His senior year. It’s two seniors we’ve lost this year.”
Green Hill is 4-3 for the season and 2-1 in the region, part of a three-way jam for second place with White County and Wilson Central, teams the Hawks split with. The Hawks have one more region game left than the Warriors, Wildcats or Mt. Juliet.
Sale Creek at Mt. Juliet Christian
The Panthers will bring a 3-3 record to Ed Suey Field for the Saints’ homecoming. A year ago, Sale Creek outscored MJCA 74-67.
“They’re kind of a spread team,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “They run a 3-4 defense.
“It’s going to be an interesting game. It was last year.”
MJCA has been taking baby steps with the program on a track with teams who are sprinting and running marathons.
“We’re still making strides,” Davis said. “Hopefully, this will be a good breakout week for us. I definitely like our odds. We’ve got to get after it and see if we can show some real improvement this week.”
