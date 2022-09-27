Lebanon blanks Lincoln County 38-0

Homecoming night resulted in a 38-0 shutout victory for Lebanon, hosting a struggling Lincoln County squad last Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Historically, Lincoln County was a powerhouse that saw itself deep into the state tournament several years. This didn’t matter to coach Chuck Gentry and the Blue Devils, though. The Blue Devils took down the Falcons handily as they put a two-game losing streak in the mirror and improved to 4-2.
Abston to Crowell seemed to be a recurring trend as the duo struck again and again throughout the game.
The first of many scores came on a 38-yard touchdown reception from star quarterback Jaylen Abston to wideout Nolan Sandefur. Abston went nearly 10 minutes into the game without an incompletion. Two snaps after that lone incompletion in the first quarter, Abston lobbed a TD to Anthony Crowell.
This only made the game 12-0 at the end of one stanza, though. Sean Redmond missed the first PAT wide left, and Abston couldn’t convert the two-point try.
The second quarter was all Lebanon as well. The Blue Devils extended the lead to 32-0 before halftime, led by 348 yards of offense in just a half of football. Abston did throw an interception midway through the second quarter, but his production silenced the pick. This was Abston’s first interception of the year covering 147 passing attempts.
Falcon QB Jake Pendergrass scared the Blue Devil faithful with a 36-yard scamper into Lebanon territory right before the buzzer, but this failed to put any points on the board. After the homecoming ceremonies at halftime, the Blue Devils went right back to work.
Abston and the Lebanon offense marched downfield again for Sean Heath to punch one in from 25 yards out. Abston was shaken up after making the score 38-0, so Gentry and the Blue Devils rolled with understudy Casen Kincaid for the remainder of the mercy-rule contest.
Abston finished his night with 243 yards through the air on 14-of-17 passing with three touchdowns. He also led the game in rushing with eight carries for 79 yards. Crowell was his favorite target once again, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and a pair of scores. Sandefur also had a score through the air, catching two passes for 49 yards and intercepting a pass on defense. Heath had the other three scores for the Blue Devils, rushing for 75 yards on 11 attempts.
The Blue Devils will head south to Shelbyville Central this week for a battle with the 0-4 Golden Eagles as they resume Region 3-6A action at 7 p.m. Friday.
