Lebanon blanks Lincoln County 38-0

Lebanon quarterback Jaylen Abston signals touchdown as Anthony Crowell muscles his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of homecoming night, building the Blue Devils’ lead to 32-0 1:15 before halftime.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

Homecoming night resulted in a 38-0 shutout victory for Lebanon, hosting a struggling Lincoln County squad last Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

Historically, Lincoln County was a powerhouse that saw itself deep into the state tournament several years. This didn’t matter to coach Chuck Gentry and the Blue Devils, though. The Blue Devils took down the Falcons handily as they put a two-game losing streak in the mirror and improved to 4-2.

