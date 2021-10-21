Lebanon’s boys won 3 of their final five games to hold off visiting Beech 14-9 Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils and Buccaneers split their early head-to-head points as Beech built a total pin lead. Lebanon rallied to win by seven total pins.
Jackson McRae led Lebanon with a 277, followed by Andy Romer’s 218 and Braxton Crook’s 202.
Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 23-0 shutout behind Emma Allison’s 197, Kayla Hamlet’s 157 and Kaitlyn Szkwarok’s 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.