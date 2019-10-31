HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's girls rolled to a 24-3 win over Hendersonville on Monday while the boys prevailed 21-6 at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
Hayli Stewart led the Lady Blue Devils with high games of 178, 231 and 232. Alyssa Weiser scored 188 and Ali Davis 175 as Lebanon improved to 7-0.
Harvick Wiley led Lebanon's boys with high games of 234 and 200 while Caleb Gregory rolled 237, Jaleel Dowell 191 and 210, Gregory Oliver 203 and Jackson McRae 185 as the Blue Devils improved to 8-0.
