HENDERSONVILLE -- A couple of days after rolling past Merrol Hyde at Pro Bowl West, Lebanon did it to the Hawks again Thursday, this time at Hendersonville Strike & Spare as the Lady Devils won 26-1 and the Blue Devils 24-3.
Hayli Stewart rolled high games of 169,152 and 200 for the Lady Devils while Ali Davis delivered a 166, Addisen Johnson 151 and 160, Alyssa Weiser 153 and Kayla Hamlet 151 as Lebanon improved to 9-0.
Caleb Gregory led the Blue Devils with games of 229, 200 and 235 while Ryan Norvil notched scores of 214 and 204, Jackson McRae 201, Laleel Dowell 187, Harvick Wiley 185 and Gregory Oliver 172 as Lebanon improved to 11-0.
