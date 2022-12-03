Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 22-1 triumph over Merrol Hyde on Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 7:55 am
Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 22-1 triumph over Merrol Hyde on Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Lady Hawks scored their only point during the first game before Lebanon swept through the Baker matches.
Kayla Hamlet rolled a 164, Alyssa Weiser 150, Emma Allison 145 and Baylee Brewer 145 for the Lady Devils, who improved to 10-1.
Lebanon’s boys also won 18-5 as the Blue Devils gave up one point in the opening game while racking up a 200-plus pin count lead.
Andy Romer rolled a 268, Braxton Crook 213, Cameron Farmer 178, Logan Crisel 172 and Carter Long 163 as the Blue Devils improved to 10-5.
Friendship sends 8 individuals to stateFriendship Christian will send eight bowlers to the Division II state tournament next month.
Presley Martin, Olivia Van Hooser, Shelby Lane, Landry West and Olivia Rush will bowl in the girls’ tournament while Logan Winkler, Cayden Brown and Brody West will compete on the boys’ side.
