Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 21-2 bowling win over visiting Mt. Juliet last Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils defeated the Golden Bears 16-7 in the boys’ match.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:29 am
The Lady Devils pitched a shutout in the first game before the Lady Bears salvaged their two points in the Baker format as Lebanon improved to 11-1.
Kayla Hamlet rolled a 155 and Baylee Brewer a 146 for the Lady Devils.
Mt. Juliet’s boys, sitting second in District 11, split the opening game and took a 55-point lead. But the Blue Devils dominated the Baker format, taking 10 of the 12 available points to improve to 11-5.
Cameron Farmer fired a 221, Andy Romer 220, Braxton Crook 190 and Logan Crisel 150 for Lebanon.
