Lebanon bowlers roll past Portland

HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's girls rolled to a 22-5 win over Portland while the boys joined the Lady Devils in remaining undefeated in dual matches with a 20.5-6.5 triumph Tuesday at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
Hayli Stewart, who plans to sign with Tusculum next week, led the Lady Devils with high games of 218, 172 and 167 while Ali Davis delivered games of 211, 163 and 175 and Alyssa Weiser 161 and 164 as Lebanon moved to 10-0.
Gregory Oliver's 193 and 216 scores led the Blue Devils while Jackson McRae racked up scores of 215 and 193, Ryan Norvil 204 and Caleb Gregory 180 and 186 as Lebanon moved to 12-0.
Both Lebanon teams were at Hendersonville Strike & Spare last Saturday for the Lindsey Wilson/Hammer Collegiate Showcase, a college-style event. The Lady Devils finished second and the Blue Devils third. McRae and Stewart made the all-tournament team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.