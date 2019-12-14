Lebanon bowlers roll to District 12 championships

Lebanon's boys rolled past Mt. Juliet 20-7 to capture the District 12 bowling championship Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
The following day, the Lady Devils did likewise to their West Wilson rivals with a 17-10 triumph.
The Blue Devils led 6-2, leading by 44 pins, following the first game. They widened the margin to 12-4 with a 209-pin lead through two games as Lebanon improved to 18-1.
Caleb Gregory rolled high games of 225, 238 and 185 for Lebanon while Jackson McRae racked up scores of 198, 225 and 182; Ryan Novil 215, Jaleel Dowell 181, 184 and 211; Gregory Oliver 195 and 185 and Harvick Wiley 173 and 182.
Earlier, Lebanon advanced to the finals with a 22-5 semifinal win over Hendersonville.
Blue Devil coach David Fugate altered his lineup and saw his team take a 6-2 lead through the first game. Lebanon was up 14-2 going into the third.
Gregory led Lebanon with high games of 257, 209 and 209 while Dowell delivered scores of 177 and 267, Wiley 210 and 231, McRae 215 and 226, Norvil 212, Oliver 193 and T.J. Bowser 180.
Lebanon's girls and Mt. Juliet played to a 4-4 tie through the first game, though the Lady Devils held a 54-pin lead. LHS went up 9-7 through
SEE ROLL/PAGE B3
two games with 162-pin lead before pulling away in the third to improve to 16-1.
Halyi Stewart rolled games of 163 and 222 for Lebanon while Ali Davis delivered scores of 178 and 215, Addisen Johnson 211 and Alyssa Weiser 161.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Devils dominated Gallatin 25-2 in the semifinals. Lebanon led 8-0 following the first game and 15-1 through two.
Davis delivered scores of 236 and 197 while Stewart turned in games of 211 and 220, Johnson 200 and 198, Kaitlyn Rodgers 174, Weiser 164 and Emma Allison 160.
Both Lebanon teams advanced to the Region 6 semifinals which will roll off the week of Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.