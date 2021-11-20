Lebanon’s girls rolled up a 16-7 win over visiting Wilson Central while the Blue Devils downed the Wildcats 21-2 Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
The Lady Devils and Lady Wildcats, the top two teams in District 11, split the head-to-head matchup with Lebanon getting an extra two points by virtue of an eight-pin lead.
Lebanon followed with its highest Baker score of the season, 222. Wilson Central took two of the next three, but Lebanon remained undefeated in the district with an 8-0 record and will host the league tournament.
Emma Allison rolled a 172 and Alyssa Weiser 168 for Lebanon.
The suspense was much loser in the boys’ match as Lebanon gave up just two points early while taking a commanding pin lead as the Blue Devils hiked their mark to 13-3.
Andy Romer racked up a 246 for Lebanon while Braxton Crook collected a 197, Will Weir 184 and Jackson McRae 180.
Lebanon will step out of district Monday to take on Pro Bowl West co-tenant Friendship Christian at 3 p.m.
