Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 15-8 bowling victory over visiting Beech on Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils had a much closer match and had to win the last two Baker games to prevail 12-11.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 3:55 am
The boys split the opening game with Beech holding a three-pin lead. Lebanon won the first two Baker games but struggled in the third as the Buccaneers grabbed a significant pin-count lead, forcing the Blue Devils into the must-win situation.
Cameron Farmer fired a 257 and Andy Romer 213 as the Blue Devils improved to 6-3.
The Lady Devils took all but two points in the first game and held a commanding pin-count lead. Beech won two of the three Baker games but Lebanon had enough pin-count cushion to improve to 5-1.
Baylee Brewer rolled a 148 and Emma Allison 144 for the Lady Devils.
