Lebanon opened its bowling season Tuesday with the boys beating visiting Portland 23-4 and the girls 22-5 at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory posted high games of 200 and 279 on his way to a 6-5 series for Lebanon. Ryan Norvil rolled a 236 game, Jaleel Dowell 231 and 179, Gregory Oliver 201, Jackson McRae 192 and T.J. Bowser 177.
Addisen Johnson led the Lady Devils with a 183.
Lebanon will host Wilson Central at Pro Bowl West at 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.