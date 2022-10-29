Lebanon’s boys rolled past visiting Station Camp 16-7 while the Lady Devils completed the bowling double-header sweep of the Lady Bison with a 21-2 triumph Thursday at Pro Bowl West.

The Blue Devils split the points in the opening game but grabbed the two extra points thanks to a 21-pin lead.

