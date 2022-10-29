Lebanon’s boys rolled past visiting Station Camp 16-7 while the Lady Devils completed the bowling double-header sweep of the Lady Bison with a 21-2 triumph Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils split the points in the opening game but grabbed the two extra points thanks to a 21-pin lead.
Braxton Crook collected a 193, Andy Romer 174 and Cameron Farmer 171 for the Blue Devils.
Lebanon’s girls took all but two points in the opening game and took every point in the Baker format as the Lady Devils improved to 3-1.
Baylee Brewer rolled a 149 for the Lady Devils.
Lebanon’s boys rolled to an 18-5 win over visiting Hendersonville on Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils, who had to turn back a strong Commando challenge earlier in the season, seized control early this time by taking all but two points and a 98-point lead in the first game.
Hendersonville grabbed the first two points in the Baker format before Lebanon took nine of the final ten tallies.
Andy Romer racked up a 196 to lead Lebanon while Cameron Farmer notched a 194, Braxton Crook 188 and Camren O’Brien 179 as the Blue Devils improved to 4-2 for the season.
Lebanon was coming off a 19-4 loss to Wilson Central at Smyrna Bowling Center on Tuesday.
The Wildcats got payback from an earlier loss to the Blue Devils and took all but two points while building a commanding pin count in the opening game.
Central maintained that pace in the Baker, taking all but two points.
Romer rolled a 2-5, Crook 185, O’Brien 163 and Farmer 162.
At the same time, Lebanon’s girls also got payback from an earlier loss to Wilson Central by beating the Lady Wildcats 15-8.
But they had to come from behind as Central took all but two points in building a commanding pin-count lead in the first game.
Lebanon finally found a rhythm in the Baker format, taking all but two points and gaining the pin count advantage as well as the Lady Devils improved to 2-1 for the season.
Emma Allison led Lebanon with a 154 high game.
