HERMITAGE -- Lebanon's bowling teams swept host Mt. Juliet 17-10 Thursday at Hermitage Strike & Spare.
The boys' match was a battle of unbeatens. Mt. Juliet jumped to a 6-2 win in the first game before Lebanon went up 9-7 through two as the Blue Devils improved to 5-0 and taking the lead in District 12.
Caleb Gregory posted Lebanon's first 700 series of the season with games of 246, 279 and 224 for a total of 749.
Ryan Norvil notched games of 245 and 215, Jackson McRae 196, 231 and 205; Jaleel Dowell 210 and 178 and Gregory Oliver 185, 183 and 194.
By contrast, Lebanon's girls got off to a fast start, winning the first game 6-2, before Mt. Juliet pulled into an 8-8 tie going into the third.
Hayli Stewart rolled games of 177 and 204 for the Lady Devils while Addisen Johnson turned in a 200 and Ali Davis 182 and 178 as they improved to 4-0.
Lebanon will play host to Beech at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Gallatin 48 hours later at Pro Bowl West.
