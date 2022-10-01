Lebanon’s boys edged Wilson Central 12-11 in the Blue Devils’ season opener Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils split the points in head-to-head during the first game but built a 70-pin lead for two bonus points.
Wilson Central won three of the five Baker games, taking the two-point bonus by three pins.
But the Blue Devils prevailed as Cameron Farmer fired a 226, Braxton Crook 190, Andy Romer 183 and Carter Long 163.
Wilson Central’s girls won 14-9. The Lady Wildcats took all but one point in the opening game.
Lebanon game back by winning three of the five Baker games for the two-point bonus.
But Wilson Central still had the total pin lead.
Emma Allison bowled a 130 and kayla Hamlet 122 for the Lady Devils.
