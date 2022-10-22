Green Hill’s boys edged host Lebanon 12-11 in high school bowling Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
The teams split the points 3-3 in the opening game but the Hawks grabbed two extra points with a 26-pin lead.
The Blue Devils bowled a 226 in the first Baker game to take the pin lead. The Hawks took the second Baker game with a 208 to regain the pin lead.
Green Hill took the back-and-forth match by only 13 pins, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season after three wins.
Andy Romer led Lebanon with a 222, followed by Braxton Crook’s 200, Cameron Farmer’s 178, Carter Long’s 168 and Camren O’Brien’s 152.
Lebanon was coming off a 14-9 win over Merrol Hyde at Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Tuesday.
Merrol Hyde, also the Hawks, split the head-to-head points. But the Blue Devils had an 80-pin lead. The Hawks took back 59 of the pins in the first Baker game before Lebanon took the next three games, holding on to its pin lead.
Romer and Crook each turned in 207s while Farmer finished with a 182.
Lebanon’s girls dominated Merrol Hyde 21-2.
The Lady Devils took all but two points in the opening game.
Emma Allison led Lebanon with a 182.
