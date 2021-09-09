PORTLAND — Lebanon’s boys finished second and Mt. Juliet third in a tri-match at Dogwood Hills Course on Tuesday.
Host Portland won with a 336. Lebanon fired a 356 and Mt. Juliet 411.
Garrett Oliver led Lebanon with an 81, followed by John Hodge’s 88, Carson Byrd’s 92 and Gabe Keith and Carter Pope 95.
Cooper Gettler led Mt. Juliet with an 85. Nathan Stoltz shot 105, Brody Nordgren 109 and Dillon Cole 112.
Lebanon’s girls shot a 182, led by Daryl Mitchell’s 82. Katelyn Anderson carded 100.
Riley Rory, Mt. Juliet’s only girl, carded a 90.
Wilson Central girls beat Green Hill
MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s girls defeated Green Hill 97-107 Tuesday at Pine Creek.
Haley Lannom tied for first place with a nine-hole 42 for Central. Dorothy Montanye was third with a 55 while Harper Lee tied for fourth with a 61.
Wilson Central’s boys finished second with 180 and Green Hill third with 202 behind winner Station Camp, which carded a 166.
The Wildcats’ Zac Wilson won the match with a 36. Teammate Eli Kibbe was third with a 44. Griffin Smith fired a 48, Tyler Griffin 50, Hunter Williams 53 and Grafton Baines 56.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 198-199 win over host Hendersonville last Friday at Country Hills.
Lannom tied for low honors with a 93. Montanye fired a 105 for third place while Lee was sixth with a 102.
The Wildcats finished third with a 371 behind winner Portland’s 341 and second-place Hendersonville’s 352.
Wilson shot 87 to finish sixth. Ethan Marcum carded a 91, Smith 95, Griffin 98 and Williams 109.
Wilson Central will return to the links Monday when the Wildcats travel to Lebanon Golf & Country Club for a 1 p.m. tee time against Green Hill and host Lebanon.
