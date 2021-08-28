LAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s boys finished third behind host Macon County and Portland in a nine-hole match Thursday at Macon County Golf Course.
The Blue Devils shot a 179. Macon County won with a 144, followed by Portland’s165.
Garrett Oliver led Lebanon with a 40, followed by John Hodge and Gabe Keith with a 44 apiece and Jackson Lakeman’s 51. Daryl Mitchell was Lebanon’s only girl. She fired a 37.
