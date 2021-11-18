It wasn’t smooth sailing, but Lebanon’s boys emerged from missed spares and other issues to defeat visiting Hendersonville 16-7 Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
The Commandos earned three points in the first game. But the Blue Devils won three of the five Baker games to improve to 12-3 for the season.
Jackson McRae racked up a 215 and Andy Romer 176 for the Blue Devils, who will host Wilson Central at 3:30 p.m. today at Pro Bowl West.
Lady Devils return to full strength for 21-2 win
Lebanon’s girls, back at full strength after a number of Lady Devils were quarantined, rolled to a 21-2 triumph of visiting Beech on Monday at Pro Bowl West.
Beech scored both points early before Lebanon dominated the Baker format to improve to 7-0.
Alyssa Weiser’s 160 led the Lady Devils.
Beech’s boys, who lead District 11, paid back the Blue Devils for inflicting their only loss. Lebanon had just two points in the first game before reeling off six straight to begin the Baker format. The teams matched strikes and spares in the next two Baker games before LHS slipped to 11-3 for the season.
Jackson McRae led Lebanon with a 248, followed by Andy Romer’s 225, Braxton Crook’s 198 and Will Weir’s 182.
