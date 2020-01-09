Lebanon boys outrun Wilson Central

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central had just enjoyed a five-point trip and was getting Lebanon to play the Wildcats' game to build a five-point lead when Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell called time out about three minutes into the second quarter Tuesday night.
Coming out of that skull session, Lebanon went on an extended 31-5 tear to seize control of what became a 72-50 victory.
Lebanon's run made it 47-26. Central responded with a 22-12 spurt to get within 50-48 before the Blue Devils put the Wildcats away with eight straight as the visitors left with a 13-3 record and 2-1 in District 9-AAA.
"When they got up five in the first half, they were doing a good job defensively," Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. "We were kind of settling for some perimeter shots and not making them. That allowed them to get some baskets in transition. We felt we had an advantage inside and after that timeout, we did a good job of attacking them inside and also on the dribble with the drive. We executed better the rest of the half. Defensively, we settled down and guarded better and gave them one shot."
Five Blue Devils scored in double figures, led by David Greene's 17 in the post while Jamar Kynard finished with 15. Gaven Reasonover hit three 3-pointers at the start of the second half to turn a 33-23 lead to 43-26 as he and Polo Phillips each fired in 11 while Malcolm Logue's 10 included a pair of triples. Kobe Tibbs tossed in five and Luka Saller a late triple.
Lebanon jumped to an 8-0 lead before Central sliced the margin to 14-11 at the first-quarter break. A three by Jordan Beard enabled the 'Cats to catch the Devils at 16-16 before his steal and coast-to-coast layup put the home team ahead for the first time. His and-one free throw was rebounded by Central and Zack Markus-Kellem's three prompted McDowell's timeout.
"We didn't deserve it tonight," Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said after Central slipped to 8-7, 0-3. "We didn't execute the way we needed to. You can give the credit to Lebanon. They did a good job. They had a good game plan. They kind of knew what we were going to do, but we would expect that. McDowell does a really good job scouting. Just a really good coach, a really good staff over there.
"We've got to make them play our game. We can't play theirs. Sometimes right now it's got to be an uptempo style. We don't score the basket, we don't the ball in the hoop, we're struggling trying to get turnovers. We didn't play very well in the halfcourt tonight. Fullcourt we did a good job, but as soon as they wanted to break it, they had the sets, we couldn't get an offensive rebound."
Adler Kerr collected 15 points for Wilson Central while Lawrence sank four threes on his way to 14 and Beard added 11. Markus-Kellem threw in the three and Connor Miller and Braiden Staton two each.
Both teams will travel to Sumner County for district action Friday -- Lebanon at Station Camp and Wilson Central at Gallatin.
Commanders turnback Saints in fourth
Friendship Christian's boys scored eight straight points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter Tuesday night to turn back a Mt. Juliet Christian comeback as the host Commanders collected a 56-47 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Shawn Link's three-pointer from 30 feet out closed the third quarter, bringing the Saints to within 34-31. After Friendship's 8-0 run, MJCA hit some more triples but the Commanders stayed aggressive offensively to collect their first Division II District 4-A win of the season.
Andrew Mathis scored 17 points for Friendship while freshman point guard Dillon Turner tossed in three triples for part of his 12. Kaelin Horton hit a pair of threes as he had all eight of his tallies in the fourth quarter. Casey Jones finished with five, Mitch Pelham and Max Duckwiler four each and Bryce Miller and La'Quarrius Talley three apiece as the Commanders climbed to 8-11 for the season and 1-5 in district play.
Link led Mt. Juliet Christian with 14 points while Jordan Willis scored 11 as each hit a pair of threes. Carter Branim buried three triples on his way to 11 while Montrell Walker scored six and Luke Nave five as the Saints slipped to 5-8, 0-6.
Friendship led 11-9 following the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime.
Both teams will return to district action Friday night -- Friendship at Nashville Christian and MJCA at home vs. Davidson Academy -- following 6 p.m. girls' games.
Golden Bears rollpast Portland
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet returned from holiday Tuesday night with a 71-47 District 9-AAA win over Portland.
Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers in leading the Golden Bears with 20 points while Riggs Abner, Charles Clark and Isaac Thompson each threw in 13. Gage Wells gunned in a pair of first-quarter threes for his six while MJo Ruttlen finished with four and Griffin Throneberry two.
Mt. Juliet led 17-9 at the first-quarter break, 32-14 at halftime and 55-27 going into the fourth.
The Bears will remain home Friday night to entertain Beech.
Lawrence, Kerr break 20-point barrier in Wildcat win
CLARKSVILLE -- Caleb Lawrence swished home half of Wilson Central's 10 three-pointers as he and Adler Kerr each scored 20 or more points in the Wildcats' 80-51 win at Northwest last Friday.
Lawrence was especially sizzling in the second quarter as he buried four bombs as part of his 16 of his 21 during the stanza, taking Central from down 20-16 at the first-quarter break to a 48-27 halftime lead.
Kerr collected 20 points while Jordan Beard bagged a pair of threes and 8 of 9 free throws on his way to 17. Daniel Beard also buried a pair of triples as part of his 10. Braiden Staten tossed in two and Conner Miller a free throw.
Wilson Central led 69-43 going into the fourth quarter.
NaQuan Braithewaite buried five threes for Northwest in leading the Vikings with 19 points.
