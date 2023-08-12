MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s boys won a District 9-AA tri-match Tuesday with host Wilson Central finishing second in both the boys’ and girls’ matches played at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The Blue Devils posted a 346. They were led by low medalist Garrett Oliver’s 3-over 75.
Wilson Central finished with 348 points. Henry Siemer and Wildcat teammate Griffin Smith tied for second place with 84s.
Konnor Adelsberger tied for fourth with an 89 and Eli Kibbe shared sixth place with a 91.
Lucasa Ferrara and Trevor Katzenmiller each notched 93s.
The Lady Wildcats finished second with a 184 with Meredith Eller leading her team to victory by claiming low medalist honors with a 75.
Chloe Lowe carded a 109, Ava Graham 128 and London Lomas 131.
Wilson Central will travel to Lafayette next Thursday for a tri-match against Hendersonville and host Macon County. Tee time is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.