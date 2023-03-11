The Lebanon Church Basketball League tipped off its 2013 season last Saturday at longtime host First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The league had played its season during the winter months before moving to the spring this year.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 10:17 am
The Lebanon Church Basketball League tipped off its 2013 season last Saturday at longtime host First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The league had played its season during the winter months before moving to the spring this year.
In a rematch of the 2019 and ’21 championship games, short-handed Bethlehem prevailed behind Stephen Deck’s 15 points.
St. Frances enjoyed a size advantage which kept the game within a single possession for much of the first half. But Bethlehem reeled off several straight baskets to begin the second half to pull away.
Zach Santana’s nine points paced St. Frances.
Defending champion Providence got off to a slow start against Maple Hill’s hot shooting. But the size and depth of Providence eventually wore down Maple Hill.
Carter Tignor hit three 3-pointers (on his way to a team-high 13 points) keep Maple Hill within three points at halftime. But Providence’s Christian Bell scored over half of his 27 points after the break.
In one of the day’s more even matchups, Pickett Rucker was able to hole the ball at the end of the game despite missing three front ends of 1-and-1s.
Josh Brown led The Journey with 14 points. Kadarian Garnett led four Pickett Rucker double-figure scorers with 12.
Nathaniel Seat scored the game-winner on a sideline in-bounds play which began with eight seconds to play to lift Mt. Juliet in a game which saw multiple second-half lead changes. Seat scored all of his eight points in the second half while director of youth services Zac Anderson led the winners with 21 points.
Gene Edwards scored 19, including three triples, to lead The Journey.
In a matchup of two league newcomers, Cornerstone’s depth allowed it to outrun shorthanded The Rising.
Benjamin Harwood had 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half to stake Cornerstone to a 15-point lead at the break.
A barrage of second-half 3-pointers enabled The Rising to keep pace in the second half. Blake Belford and Raymond Thomas scored 13 points apiece and combined for six triples.
Despite the final score, this game had the energy of a March Madness contest as over 65 fans in the gym made up loud cheering sections on each side.
After a close opening 10 minutes, Generation Changers pulled ahead. Nine of Generation Changers’ 12 players scored, led by Marquise Evans’ 12 points.
Asa McCardell and Khyrre Hurd had five points apiece for The Redeemed.
1 p.m.-Pickett Rucker vs. Providence
2 p.m.-Maple Hill vs. St. Frances
3 p.m.-Cornerstone vs. The Redeemed
4 p.m.-Bethlehem vs. The Rising
5 p.m.-Mt. Juliet Church of God vs. Generation Changers
6 p.m.-The Redeemed vs. The Rising
