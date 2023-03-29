Week 4 Lebanon Church League results from games played last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center:
The Journey Blue 85, St. Frances Cabrini 55
St. Frances, playing with only five players, opened the game in a 2-3 zone. St. Frances shot over the defense with a 9-for-10 start from 3-point range. The Journey didn’t cool down, as six players combined to knock down 14 triples before halftime.
Despite a second-half run, St. Frances couldn’t get the deficit below 15 points.
Josh Brown bagged nine triples in leading The Journey with 31 points. Josiah Smith threw in 30 for St. Frances.
The Journey White 70, The Rising 34
All five Journey starters scored in double figures.
The Rising’s 3-point shooting kept them within 12 going into halftime. But The Journey increased its defensive pressure in the second half to hole The Rising to just two more 3s.
Al Johnson finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 16 points for The Journey. Zach Blair led The Rising with 13 points.
Providence UMC 68, Mt. Juliet Church of God 60
Undefeated Providence had its closest call of the season. Mt. Juliet took a one-point lead into halftime and stretched it to a two-possession game early in the second before Providence called a timeout.
Tyler Faulkenbery buried three straight baskets out of the timeout to pull Providence into a tie. He finished with 19 points while post Austin Brown led the team with 20.
Zac Anderson and Jordan Hooper each had 17 points for Mt. Juliet.
Pickett Rucker UMC 62, Maple Hill Church of Christ 50
Maple Hill scored more than half of its first-half points on 3-pointers but struggled to keep pace with Pickett Rucker due to the shooting to Kadarian Garnett, who knocked down seven 3-pointers on his way to 29 points.
Maple Hill narrowed the gap to single digits in the second half thanks to Phillip Vance, who scored 11 of his team-high 19 points after halftime.
Pickett Rucker controlled the ball down the stretch to preserve the lead.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 56, The Redeemed 54
For the second straight week, Bethlehem enjoyed a come-from-behind win. The team trailed until the final buzzer when deacon Stephen Deck took a pass from a double-team Mark Sandoval at the top of the key and swished a tiebreaking 3-pointer.
The Redeemed used a pressure 2-3 zone to turn Bethlehem over multiple times and build a 21-11 halftime lead. Bethlehem began its decisive rally with three minutes to play.
Sandoval scored a game-high 39 points. The Redeemed was led by point guard Dejuan Williamson’s 11 points.
Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 71, Generation Changers 59
Cornerstone rebounded from its first loss of the season with a convincing win behind the shooting of Paul Byrnes and Benjamin Harwood, who combined for nine 3-pointers. Byrnes led his team with 25 points.
Generation Changers used its size for a few offensive putbacks. Thomas Wright led the team with 15 points.
Saturday’s schedule
- 1 p.m. Maple Hill vs. Journey Blue
- 2 p.m. The Redeemed vs. The Journey White
- 3 p.m. Pickett Rucker vs. Bethlehem
- 4 p.m. St. Frances vs. Providence
- 5 p.m. Generation Changers vs. The Rising
- 6 p.m. MJ Church of God vs. Cornerstone
Standings
- Providence|4-0
- Bethlehem Church of Christ|4-0
- Mt. Juliet Church of God|3-1
- The Journey White|3-1
- Cornerstone Baptist|3-1
- Pickett Rucker UMC|3-1
- Generation Changers|1-3
- St. Frances Cabrini|1-3
- The Rising|1-3
- The Journey Blue|1-3
- Maple Hill Church of Christ|0-4
- The Redeemed|0-4
