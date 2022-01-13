The Lebanon Church League tipped off its 2022 season last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The nine-team league will donate at least $500 to a local charity of the winning church’s choice at the end of the season. The league has donated over $1,300 to local charities, including Compassionate Hands and Sherry’s Hope, over the last three years.
Results from last Saturday:
The Journey 91, The Redeemed Church 21
Lucas Reed racked up 20 points for The Journey while Ethan Fields finished with 19, including three 3-pointers.
The game was back-and-forth for the first 10 minutes before Reed and Fields led The Journey on a run from which The Redeemed never recovered.
Braden Parris was high scorer for league newcomer Redeemed with eight points.
Providence UMC 67, Pickett Rucker UMC 51
Pickett Rucker led 18-17 late in the first half before Providence went on a 10-2 run and never relinquished the lead.
Providence, the largest church in the league, was led by Kyle Gribble’s 24 points.
Kadarian Garnett scored a game-high 26 for Pickett Rucker.
First Baptist Carthage 72, Mt. Juliet Church of God 51
First Baptist Carthage used a balanced attack with five players scoring between 10-13 points, led by husband-wife duo Terrence and Chelsea Logue, who each scored 13 points, in the win over the 2020 league champion, which was led by Jordan Hooper’s 22 points.
Maple Hill Church of Christ 79, Bethlehem Church of Christ 67
Bethlehem led by five points at halftime and held it for much of the second half until Maple Hill took the lead with about three minutes left. Bethlehem’s Stephen Deck had a good look at a potential tying 3-pointer at the final buzzer. But the shot was tipped and fell short.
Hanley Sobiesczyk scored 22 points, primarily from the post, for Maple Hill.
Mark Reeves countered with 22 as well, including seven 3-pointers, as he sparked Bethlehem to the early lead. Deck dropped in 10 tallies.
St. Frances Cabrini 67, Bethlehem Church of Christ 57
The final game of the night saw Bethlehem, playing its second game of the day, again take another early lead, going up by double digits behind 10 made 3-pointers.
But St. Frances sliced the margin to one point by halftime and took the victory behind Josiah Smith’s 289 points.
Mark Sandoval led Bethlehem with 18 points.
The league will take this week off before returning to play Jan. 11.
