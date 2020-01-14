Season-opening results from the Lebanon Church League games played Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon's Christian Life Center:
Pickett Rucker UMC 74, St. Frances Cabrini 69
Pickett Rucker outran shot-handed St. Frances in the second half to widen a one-point halftime lead. K.K. Garnett totaled 23 points for PickettRucker.
Josiah Smith scored 40 for St. Frances.
College Hills Church of Christ 80, Hillcrest Baptist 32
Despite having more depth, Hillcrest couldn't keep up with College Hills' team defense and pressure, which forced numerous turnovers.
Criss Cheatham collected 23 points, mostly from the post and midrange, for the winners.
Point guard Justin Higgins had eight to lead Hillcrest.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 86, King & City Church 56
Mt. Juliet hit 11 first-half three-pointers to build a 30-point halftimelead.
Zac Anderson, Jordan Hooper and James Womack scored 15 points apiece.
Mike O'Mealy scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead King & City.
Providence UMC 73, Bethlehem Church of Christ 63
Providence used its combination of size and shooting to build an early lead on defending league champion Bethlehem. Kyle Gribble knocked down 19 points and Eddie Rockensock 14, including four three-pointers, for the winners.
Despite Mark Sandoval's 33 points, Bethlehem could only cut a 10-point halftime deficit to six in the second half.
Saturday's scheduled games at First Baptist are Mt. Juliet Church of God vs. Providence UMC at 2 p.m., College Hills against King & City at 3, Bethlehem vs. Pickett Rucker at 4 and Hillcrest against St. Frances Cabrini at 5.
