Week 2 results from Lebanon Church League games played at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Christian Life Center:
Mt. Juliet Church of God 76, Providence UMC 75, double overtime
Providence led by eight points at halftime before Mt. Juliet rallied behind 20 points from Zac Anderson, who sank all six of his free throws.
Christian Bell rang up five three-pointers on his way to 27 points for Providence.
College Hills Church of Christ 67, King & City Church 56
College Hills used a 2-3 zone to hold King & City to 18 first-half points. King & City turned the tables in the second half by forcing turnovers and scoring transition baskets.
But Charles Stewart kept College Hills in front with 23 points. Mike O’Mealy led four King & City players in double figures with 15 points.
Pickett Rucker UMC 73, Bethlehem Church of Christ 62
Pickett Rucker used a fullcourt press in the second half to stretch a two-point halftime lead. Bethlehem couldn’t respond despite 27 points from Mark Sandoval and three 3-pointers from Stephen Deck.
Keshawn Abston led a balanced Pickett Rucker attack with 20 points.
St. Frances Cabrini 52, Hillcrest Baptist 39
League scoring leader Josiah Smith led St. Frances on a second-half surge which stretched a four-point halftime lead. It started on the defensive end as Hillcrest was held to 17 second-half points despite 14 overall from James Williams. Smith, who averages 31 points per game, led St. Frances with 22.
The league will take this weekend off before returning to action next Saturday at First Baptist.
Pickett Rucker will battle Hillcrest at 2 p.m., followed by Providence against College Hills at 3, Bethlehem vs. Mt. Juliet Church of God at 4 and St. Frances against King & City at 5.
