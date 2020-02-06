Results from the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
MONDAY 6-7s Light Blue 16 Gold 13
Jada James poured in 10 points for the Light Blue while Houston Haskins had four, Crockett Patterson two and Dillon Metzler a free throw.
Bo Davis dropped in six points for the Gold while Jaquez Keeley threw in three and Pyper Davis and Jack Saunders two each.
Blue 10, Green 3Noah Alsup scored six points and Connor Ryan four for the Blue.
William Cartmell tossed in two points and Mila Gannon a free throw for the Green.
8-10s Red 21, Maroon 7Brady Caven collected eight points for the Red while Elijah Lockhart finished with five, Tate McPeak four and Ella Bryson and Raegan Way two each. Micah Logue finished with four points and Katelynn Hopper three for the Maroon.
SATURDAY 6-7s Black 16, Red 6Grayson Kemp collected eight points for the Black while Mason Clinard finished with four and Sloan Njezic and Jaronte Rayner two each.
Jaquise Lewis scored all six Red points.
Gray 7, Orange 4Jacob White, Evan Marshal and Evan Niemi each tossed in two points and Rachel Gaddes a free throw for the Gray.
Kanon Smith scored two points and Kaden Trice and Michael McClain a free throw each for the Orange.
SENIOR BOYS Black 25, Blue 22Michael Baird’s eight points led the Black while Tucker Smith scored seven, Joey Thomas four and Nathan Deadman and Dylan Vallejo three each. Hodge (no first names were provided) had 11 points for the Blue while Wood finished with five and Raines and Purnell each pitched in with three.
Red 26, Orange 16Jackson Polster put in eight points for the Red while Avry Corley scored seven, Q’Terrion Robertson five, Cameron Morgan four and Nick Kelly two.
Neyland Head and Noah Wiese each scored four points for the Orange while Quentin Newson, Aydan Ingle, Tyler Kindom and Landon Bucy tossed in two apiece.
