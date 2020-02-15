Quarterfinal results from the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League tournament games played Thursday night at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
6-7s
Red 14, Gray 4
Jaquise Lewis scored seven points, Noah Carter four and Ty McKinnis three for the Red.
Rachel Gaddes and Evan Niemi each notched two points for the Gray.
Gold 6, Blue 4
Jaquez Keeley threw in three points and Pyper Davis and Jack Saunders two each for the Gold.
Conner Ryan and Jentry Simpson each scored two for the Blue.
8-10 COED
Navy 15, Gold 10
Tyler Auth scored seven points and Eli Deffendall six for the Navy while Bridges Stafford tossed in two.
Amira Chrisman scored six points and Kyleeyah Jennings and Caine Rumble two each for the Gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.