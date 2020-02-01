Thursday-night results from Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
8-10sBlue 14, Red 3
Eva Lindsey scored six points for the Blue while Jake Keel finished with four, Aiden Horne three and Damon Chuska a free throw.
Elijah Lockhart tossed in two points and Ella Bryson a free throw for the Red.
Navy Blue 19, Maroon 2
Eli Deffendall dropped in 10 points and Tyler Auth eight for the Navy Blue while Madison Craighead connected on a free throw.
Caleb Cumar tossed in both Maroon points.
Orange 18, Gold 15
Jeremy Manier managed eight points and Trey Patino pumped in six for the Orange while Ryder Hunter and Daysun Victory each tossed in two.
Kyleeyah Jennings led the Gold with eight points while Clay Hawkins had three and Amira Chrisman and Caine Rumble two each.
