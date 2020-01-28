Results from Saturday’s Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
SENIOR BOYS
Red 28, Black 17
Jackson Polster poured in eight points for the Red while Avry Corley scored seven, Q’Terrion Robertson five, Nick Kelly and Kaden Waller three each and Aydan Pickens two.
Natahan Deadman scored six for the Black while Casen Kincaid and Dylan Vallejo each finished with four, Jax Montes two and Michael Baird a free throw.
Blue 18, Orange 11
Raines (first names were not provided) and Hodge each scored seven points for the Blue while Raines and Scurlock tossed in two apiece.
Neyland Head and Noah Wiese each scored three points for the Orange while Connor Jones and Tyler Kingdon collected two apiece and Quentin Newson a free throw.
6-7s
Black 15, Blue 9
Grayson Kemp collected nine points for the Black while Jaronte Cayner finished with four and Harrison Jones two.
Jentry Simpson scored five points and Noah Alsup and Connor Ryan each tossed in two for the Blue.
Gold 22, Gray 10
Bo Davis dropped in 18 points for the Gold while Jack Sanders finished with four.
David Burgess scored seven points and Rachel Gaddles three for the Gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.