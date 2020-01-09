Results from last Saturday's Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center as the league resumed play following the holiday break:
SENIOR BOYSBlue 24, Orange 17
Purnell (no first names were provided) poured in 13 points for the Blue while Wood finished with four, Palazola three and Hodge and Scurlock two each.
Tyler Kingdom knocked down nine points fore the Orange while Garrett Seaborn scored four and Connor Jones and Noah Wiese each tossed in two.
Black 33, Red 10
Cooper Stone scored 16 points for the Black while Casen Kincaid knocked down nine, Nathan Deadman three and Joey Thomas and Michael Baird two each.
Braxton Cook threw in three points for the Red while Jackson Polster, Kaden Waller and Bryson Perkins each collected two and Avry Corley a free throw.
6-7sGray 11, Red 8
Turner Johnson finished with five points, David Burgess four and Evan Marshall two for the Gray.
Kamden Mears managed four points, Jaquise Lewis two and Noah Carter and Jaxsten Bundy a free throw each for the Red.
Black 15,Orange 2
Jaronte Rayner finished with four points for the Black while Drayce Huddleston had three and Sloan Njezic, Owen Bone, Grayson Kemp and Shea Lackey two each.
Kaden Truce and Michal McClain each connected on an Orange free throw.
