Recent results from Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
THURSDAY
8-9 COED
Red 22, Gold 13
Ella Bryson scored six points for the Red while Elijah Lockhart and Tate McPeak each produced five, Brady Caven four and Raegan Way two.
Kyleeyah Jennings and Clay Hawkins had four points apiece for the Gold while Amira Chrisman threw in three and Erin Jones two.
Gray 17, Navy 8
Brooklyn Evert’s eight points led the Gray while Carleigh Barrett finished with five, Bryley Bowers three and Haidyn Evert a free throw.
Tyler Auth finished with four points for the Navy while Bridges Stafford and Sadie Mosley each managed two.
Blue 10, Orange 9
Jake Keel finished with four points and Damon Chuska and Eva Lindsey each threw in three for the Blue.
Jeremy Manier managed four points, Trey Patino three and Dayson Victory two for the Orange.
TUESDAY
9-10s
Gray 13, Red 8
Keaton (no full name given) finished with five points for the Gray while Eli Lemieux, Sam Rodriguez, Grant Taylor and Hayden Higgins each had two.
Damian Nieves finished with four points and Bryce Johnson and Marshall Hull had two apiece.
Gold 13, Green 12
Maddux McGill and Eli Spurlock each scored four points for the Gold while Caden Kring and Chad Thomas Lanning chipped in two apiece.
Kendrick Lewis and Donovan Pickett each threw in three points and Casen Johnson, Max Scruggs and Gideon Freeman two apiece for the Green.
Black 12, Orange 4
Hunter Grissim scored seven points for the Black while Carter Mull threw in three and Canaan Rozell two.
Eli Durbin and Mason Baird each tossed in two points for the Orange.
MONDAY 8-10COED
Purple 12, Maroon 7
Khloe Smith scored all 12 Purple points.
Micah Logue finished with four points, Katelynn Hopper two and Lucca Wilson a free throw for the Maroon.
6-7s
Black 11, Gray 8
Mason Clinard scored six points for the Black while Sloan Njezic and Harrison Jones each tossed in two and Jaronte Rayner a free throw.
David Burgess bucketed all eight Gray points.
Red 8, Green 6
Jaquise Lewis led the Red with four points while Kamden Mears and Elijah Moore each managed two.
William Cartmell finished with four points and Jaylin Reasonover and Liam Williams a free throw apiece for the Green.
SATURDAY
6-7s
Light Blue 18, Orange 4
Jada James led the Light Blue with eight points while Houston Haskins scored six and Elizabeth Johnson and Tyler Young two each.
Kaden Trice threw in three points and Luke Hawkins a free throw for the Orange.
Gold 16, Blue 10
Bo Davis dropped in 10 points for the Gold while Jack Sanders scored four and Clint Hawkins two.
Jentry Simpson scored eight points and Noah Alsup two for the Blue.
SENIOR BOYS
Red 17, Blue 16
Avry Corley scored seven points and O’Terrion Robertson six for the Red while Cameron Morgan and Kaden Waller each tossed in two.
Hodge (first names were not provided) scored seven points, Spurlock four, Purnell three and Raines two for the Blue.
Black 38, Orange 11
Joey Raines and Casen Kincaid each notched nine points for the Black while Michael Baird and Cooper Stone scored six apiece and Tucker Smith and Nathan Deadman four each.
Noah Wiese finished with four points, Tyler Kingdom three and Neyland Head and Garrett Seaborn two each for the Orange.
JAN. 16
8-10 COED
Purple 7, Gold 6
Khloe Smith scored six points and Will Palazola a free throw for the Purple.
Kyleeyah Jennings and Caine Rumble each tossed in two points and Jamerion Johnson and Alexander Klemm a free throw apiece for the Gold.
Orange 10, Navy Blue 6
Trey Patino put in eight points and Gabrielle Morgan two for the Orange.
Madison Craighead collected four points and Tyler Auth two for the Navy Blue.
Blue 14, Maroon 9
Damon Chuska scored six points while Jake Keel and Austin Adams each added four for the Blue.
Lucca Wilson finished with four points while Katelynn Hopper and Micah Logue each tossed in two and Caleb Cumar a free throw for the Maroon.
JAN. 11
SENIOR BOYS
Orange 16, Red 14
John Lanson and Tyler Kingdon each finished with five points for the Orange while Neyland Head and Noah Wiese scored two apiece and Connor Jones and Quentin Newson a free throw each.
Avry Corley collected nine points for the Red while Nick Kelly and Gavin Paris put in two apiece and Braxton Cook a free throw.
Black 32, Blue 6
Michael Baird and Cooper Stone each scored nine points for the Black while Dylan Vallejo dropped in six, Brendan Dedman three and Joey Thomas, Tucker Smith and Jax Montes two apiece.
Raines (first names were not provided) and Sharp each scored two points and Raines and Wood a free throw apiece for the Blue.
6-7s
Black 18, Green 3
Mason Clinard and Harrison Jones each scored six points for the Black while Grayson Kemp finished with four and Sloan Njezic two.
William Cartmell scored all three Green points.
Light Blue 17, Gray 2
Jada James scored seven points for the Light Blue while Elizabeth Johnson and Dillon Metzler each finished with four and Houston Haskins two.
Turner Johnson scored the Gray’s points.
