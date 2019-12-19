Results from the Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro Basketball League games played over the past week at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
TUESDAY9-10sBurnt Orange 9,Red 8
Luca Cesternino fired in five points, Eli Durbin three and Dylan Fagen a free throw for the Burnt Orange. Damion Nives notched four points and Brayden Hale and Marshall Hall two each forthe Red.
Gold 17, Black 12
Easton Thompson tossed in 11 points for the Gold while Levi Chapman and Chad Thomas Lanning each threw in three.
Rashad Williams and Noah Bennett each finished with five points and Carter Mull two.
Green 14, Gray 12
Gage Bullock scored six points for the Green while Kendrick Lewis and Donovan Pickett each threw in three and Max Scruggs two.
Hayden Higgens finished with four points for the Gray while Keaton threw in three, Luke Hayes and Grant Taylor two each and Carson Thomas two.
MONDAY6-7sBlue 9, Gray 6
Connor Ryan racked up eight points and Jentry Simpson a free throw for the Blue.
Evan Niemi finished with four points and Jacob White two.
Light Blue 13, Red 6
Houston Haskins scored six points, Elizabeth Johnson five and Tyler Young two for the Light Blue.
Ty McKinnis finished with four points and Lathon Carter two for the Red.
8-9 COEDNavy Blue 14,Purple 8
Eli Deffendall and Madison Craighead each scored six points while Sadie Mosley tossed in two for the Navy Blue.
Khloe Smith scored six points and Will Palazola two for the Purple.
SATURDAYSENIOR BOYSBlack 35, Orange 13
Cooper Stone scored 17 points for the Black while Michael Baird added eight, Joey Thomas five, Tucker Smith and Jax Montes two apiece and Nathan Deadman and Casen Kincaid a free throw each. Noah Wiese scored seven points for the Orange while Quentin Newson notched four and Tyler Kingdon two.
Red 13, Blue 9
Qterrion Robertson, Braxton Cook and Kaden Waller each threw in three points for the Red while Avry Corley and Jackson Polster each put in a pair.
Hodge (no first names provided) scored eight points and Bowers a free throwfor the Blue.
6-7sBlack 16, Gold 6
Grayson Kemp scored six points for the Black while Mason Clinard finished with four and Owen Bare, Jaront Rayner and Drayce Huddleston two each.
Jaquez Keeley finished with four points and Colton Harris two for the Gold.
Orange 6, Green 4
Kanon Smith, Kaden Trice and Luke Hawkins had two points apiece for the Orange.
William Cartmell collected all four Green tallies.
