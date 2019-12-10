In season-opening Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro Basketball League action at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
6-7s
Black 13, Light Blue 3
Harrison Jones scored six points for the Black while Grayson Kemp threw in three and Mason Clinard and Shea Lackey two each.
Jada James tossed in two points and Bryce Thompson a free throw for the Light Blue.
Gold 18, Orange 6
Bo Davis dropped in eight points and Jack Saunders six for the Gold while Harrison Gregg had two.
Kaden Trice threw in three points, Kanon Smith two and Acurion Logue a free throw for the Oranges.
SENIOR BOYS
Blue 20, Black 17
Hodge (no first names were provided) scored seven points for the Blue while Purnell finished with five, Scurlock four and Bowers and Palazola two each.
Cooper Stone scored six points for the Black while Cason Kincaid threw in three and Tucker Smith, Nathan Dedman, Michael Baird and Dylan Vallejo two each.
Red 31, Orange 19
Gavin Paris poured in eight points and O'Terrion Robertson six for the Red while Jackson Polster and Cameron Morgan each finished with four, Avry Corley and Nick Kelly three apiece and Lincoln Evans two.
Noah Wiese scored seven points for the Orange while Quentin Newson and Tyler Kingdon four each and Connor Jones and Jamain Goldsmith two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.