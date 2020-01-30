Results from Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played earlier this week at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
TUESDAY 9-10s Gold 11, Red 6Easton Thompson and Chad Thomas Lanning each finished with four points for the Gold while Maddux McGill tossed in two and Levi Chapman a free throw.
Ryan Paris put in four points and Antonio Vargas and Damian Nieves a free throw each for the Red.
Gray 18, Orange 9Hayden Higgins tossed in 10 points for the Gray while Eli Lemieux finished with four and Carson Thomas and Keaton (no first name provided) two each.
Dylan Fagen, Mason Seaborn and Mason Baird each tossed in two points and Seth Clark, Eli Durbin and Markel Owens a free throw apiece for the Orange.
Green 12, Black 7Gage Bullock finished with five points, Casen Johnson three and Kendrick Lewis and Donovan Pickett two apiece for the Green.
Carter Mull, Jovanni Powell and Isaac Dailey each dropped in two points and Hunter Grissim a free throw for the Black.
MONDAY 6-7s Light Blue 16, Green 10Jada James and Tyler Young each scored six points and Houston Haskins and Elizabeth Johnson two apiece for the Light Blue.
William Cartmell collected eight points and October Greer two for the Green.
Red 15, Orange 3Ty McKinnis finished with five points for the Red while Jaquise Lewis and Elijah Moore each managed four and Lathan Carter two.
Kaden Trice tossed in all three Orange points.
8-10s Gray 18, Purple 15Brooklyn Evert tossed in 10 points for the Gray while Haidyn Evert finished with four and Bryley Bowers and Carleigh Barrett two each.
Khloe Smith scored 11 points for the Purple while Sonny Warmath tossed in two and Eli Whited and Autumn Nelson a free throw each.
