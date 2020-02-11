Results from last Saturday’s games in the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
SENIOR BOYS Black 34, Orange 22Michael Baird totaled 10 points for the Black while Nathan Deadman scored seven, Casen Kincaid five, Cooper Stone four and Joey Thomas, Tucker Smith, Jax Montes and Dylan Vallejo two each.
Noah Wiese scored 11 for the Orange while Tyler Kingdom finished with four, Connor Jones three and Neyland Head and Sloan Yarbrough two each.
Blue 12, Red 10Hodge (first names were not provided) scored six points, Purnell four and Scurlock two for the Blue.
Q’Terrion Robertson finished with four points and Avry Corley, Nick Kelly and Jackson Polster two apiece for the Red.
9-10s Gray 16, Red 4Eli Lemieux scored six points for the Gray while Grant Taylor finished with four and Carson Thomas, Sam Rodrigues and Keaton two apiece.
Ryan Paris and Marshall Hull each had two points for the Red.
Gold 19, Green 13Eli Spurlock scored eight points for the Gold while Jadan Fugate and Easton Thompson each finished with four, Levi Chapman two and Chad Thomas Lanning a free throw.
Kendrick Lewis and Gidean Freeman each scored six points and Casen Johnson a free throw for the Green.
Orange 11, Black 10Eli Durbin finished with four points for the Orange while Mason Seaborn, Mason Baird and Ean Burcheff each scoredtwo and Luca Casternino a free throw.
Hunter Grissim finished with five points for the Black while Carter Mull and Javanni Powell each put in two and Corgan Whiteaker a free throw.
