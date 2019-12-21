Thursday night results from Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro League basketball games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
8-10 COED
Orange 9, Red 7
Trey Patino scored seven points, Jeremy Manier two and Dayson Victory a free throw for the Orange.
Tate McPeak put in four points, Brady Caven two and Ella Bryson a free throw for the Red.
Gray 30, Maroon 5
Carleigh Barrett poured in 12 points and Brooklyn Evert 10 for the Gray while Bryley Bowers finished with four and Trevor Black and Julian Johnson two each.
Caleb Cumar threw in three points and Micah Logue two for the Maroon.
Royal Blue 14, Gold 7
Damon Chuska, Jake Keel and Austin Adams each finished with four points for the Royal Blue while Eva Lindsey tossed in two.
Kyleeyha Jennings finished with four points, Amira Chrisman two and Jamarion Johnson a free throw for the Gold.
