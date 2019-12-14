Thursday night results from Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro League basketball games, played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
8-10 COED
Navy Blue 11, Blue 6
Tyler Auth threw in five points for the Navy Blue while Miles Craighead, Madison Craighead and Saide Mosley each tossed in two.
Jake Keel collected four points and Aiden Horne and Eva Lindsey a free throw each for the Blue.
Gray 33, Gold 0
Brooklyn Evert totaled 12 points for the Gray while Carleigh Barrett poured in 11, Haidya Evert six and Bryley Bowers and Trenton Black two each.
Orange 14, Maroon 4
Trey Patino poured in eight points for the Orange while Ryder Hunter, Dayson Urtory and Jeremy Manier each managed two.
Micah Logue and Lucca Wilson each scored two for the Maroon.
