Thursday night results from the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
8-10 COED Gray 24, Orange 10Brooklyn Evert led the Gray with nine points while Carleigh Barrett scored seven, Bryley Bowers four and Haidyn Evert and Julian Johnson two each.
Ryder Hunter had four points and Trey Patino, Daysun Victory and Lillian Moses two each for the Orange.
Blue 14, Purple 13Jake Keel collected 10 points and Eva Lindsey four for the Blue.
Khloe Smith scored 10 points and Sonny Warmath three for the Purple.
Navy Blue 11, Gold 8Sadie Mosley scored six points for the Navy Blue while Bennett Gordon threw in three and Tyler Auth two.
Amira Chrisman and Caine Rumble each threw in three points and Kyleeyah Jennings two for the Gold.
