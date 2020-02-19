Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League results from games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
TUESDAY 8-9 COED TOURNAMENT Blue 7, Purple 5
Jake Keel finished with four points, Damon Chuska two and Yug Patel a free throw for the Blue.
Khloe Smith threw in three points and Housotn Whited two for the Purple.
Red 10, Orange 8Elijah Lockhart threw in three points for the Red while Brady Caven, Ella Bryson and Braiden Hawn each had two and Tate McPeak a free throw.
Langley Hunter had three points for the Orange while Dayson Victory and Joseph Krog each collected two and Jeremy Manier a free throw.
9-10 TOURNAMENT Black 17, Orange 15Hunter Grissim threw in 13 points while Carter Mull and Noah Bennett each tossed in the other two for the Black.
Mason Baird finished with five points for the Orange while Eli Durbin dropped in four and Luca Cesternino, Cody Larsen and Mason Seaborn two each.
MONDAY 6-7 SEMIFINALS Light Blue 14, Red 9
Jada James led the Light Blue with eight points while Houston Haskins, Elizabeth Johnson and Tyler Young each tossed in two.
Jaquise Lewis finished with four points, Noah Carter three and Thomas Ferraro two for the Red.
Black 12, Gold 4Mason Clinard and Grayson Kemp each finished with four points and Sloan Njezic and Jaronte Rayner two apiece for the Black.
Bo Davis and Colton Harris had two points apiece for the Gold.
9-10 TOURNAMENT Gray 17, Red 5Keaton (no first name given) finished with five points and Carson Thomas four for the Gray while Luke Hayes, Eli LeMieux, Gabriel Ramkisson and Grant Taylor each tossed in two.
Brayden Hale threw in three points and Marshall Hull two for the Red.
SATURDAY 9-10s Green 26, Red 8Carson Wrobel tossed in 12 points for the Green while Kendrick Lewis added eight, Donovan Pickett four and Gideon Freeman two.
Brayden Hale had six points and Damian Nieves two for the Red.
Gray 14, Black 10Keaton scored six points for the Gray while Grant Taylor finished with four and Carson Thomas and Eli Lemieux two each.
Hunter Grissim finished with five points, Carter Mull four and Jovanni Powell a free throw for the Black.
Gold 12, Orange 11Levi Chapman and Eli Spurlock each scored four points for the Gold while Brock Chapman chipped in with two and Caden Kring and Chad Thomas Lanning a free throw apiece.
Eli Durbin dropped in four points, Luca Cesternino three and Cody Larsen and Mason Baird two each for the Orange.
SENIOR BOYS Black 26, Red 15Michael Baird led the Black with eight points while Casen Kincaid scored seven, Nathan Deadman six, Tucker Smith three and Jax Montes two.
Q’Terrion Robinson finished with five points, Nick Kelly four and Avry Corley and Jackson Polster three apiece for the Red.
Orange 35, Blue 17Tyler Kingdon dropped in 11 points and Noah Wiese 10 for the Orange while Neyland Head, Garrett Seaborn and Quentin Newson each notched four and Conner Jones and John Lanson a free throw apiece.
Purnell poured in 12 points, Scurlock three and Raines two for the Blue.
