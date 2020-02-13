Results from this weeks Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
TUESDAY
9-10sGray 11, Gold 6Hayden Higgens had four points for the Gray while Keaton threw in three and Eli Lemieux and Grant Taylor each tossed in two.
Maddux McGill, Eli Spurlock and Chad Thomas Lanning each tossed in two for the Gold.
Green 19, Orange 12Casen Johnson tossed in 10 points for the Green while Donovan Pickett put in three, Max Scruggs and Gage Bullock three each and Kendrick Lewis a free throw.
Mason Baird scored six points for the Orange while Eli Durbin finished with four and Luca Cesternino two.
Red 9, Black 6Brayden Hale and Damian Nieves each notched three points for the Red while Marshall Hull had a free throw.
Jovanni Powell threw in three points, Noah Bennett two and Hunter Grissim a free throw for the Black.
MONDAY
6-7sBlack 19, Green 1Owen Bone scored six points for the Black while Jaronte Rayner and Grayson Kemp each finished with four, Harrison Jones three and Mason Clinard two.
William Cartmell’s free throw represented the Green’s tally.
Light Blue 11, Orange 2Jada James scored seven points and Houston Haskins and Tyler Young each tossed in two for the Light Blue.
Kaden Trice tossed in both Orange points.
8-10 COEDGray 21, Maroon 9Brooklyn Evert and Carleigh Barrett led the Gray with eight points apiece while Bryley Bowers finished with four and Haidyn Evert a free throw.
Katelynn Hopper had four points, Lucca Wilson three and Micah Logue two for the Maroon.
