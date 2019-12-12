Tuesday night results in the Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
9-10s
Gold 8, Red 4
Chad Thomas Lanning threw in three points, Eli Spurlock and Jada Fugate two each and Easten Thompson a free throw for the Gold.
Damien Nieves notched two points and Brayde Hale and Marshall Hull a free throw each for the Red.
Green 16, Black 7
Donovon Pickett poured in eight points for the Green while Casen Johnson scored six and Gipeon Freeman two.
Rashad Williams threw in three points and Carter Mull and Jovanni Powell two apiece.
Gray 15, Orange 8
Carson Thomas knocked down nine points for the Gray while Eli Lemieux, Sam Rodriguez and Hayden Higgens each had two.
Conner Burchett finished with four points and Seth Clark and Cody Lawson two each for the Orange.
8-10 COED
Red 21, Purple 6
Elijah Lockhart and Tate McPeak scored six points apiece for the Red while Raegan Way finished with four, Jeremiah Lockhart and Brady Caven two each and Reese Sellar a free throw.
Jadan Warmath fired in four points and Sonny Warmath two for the Purple.
6-7s
Green 12, Gray 8
William Cartmell scored six points for the Green while Griffin Mattes, October Greer and Liam Williams each tossed in two.
Ethan Fulton finished with four points for the Gray while Rachel Gaddes and Evan Niemi notched two apiece.
