MT. JULIET — Lebanon went to Pine Creek Golf Course for the Wilson County Invitational on Monday and won both Wilson County Cups.
The Blue Devils picked up 314 points for a three-stroke win over Friendship Christian. The Lady Devils’ 179 was good for an 11-stroke victory over host Wilson Central.
Individually, three boys — Mt. Juliet’s Cooper Gettler, Mt. Juliet Christian’s Owen Larson and Wilson Central’s Eli Kibbe — tied for the top spot with 2-under 70s. Gettler won the tiebreaker. Larson, as the top scoring senior, received a $500 college scholarship from Wilson Bank & Trust.
Wilson Central sophomore Meredith Eller won the girls low overall with a 78. Lebanon senior Morgan Winfree finished second with an 88 and pocketed the $500 scholarship from WB&T.
A rundown of the team scores:
2. Friendship Christian 311
5. Mt. Juliet Christian 332
Individuals BOYSCooper Gettler, Mt. Juliet, 70 (won tiebreaker)
Eli Kibbe, Wilson Central 70
Lane Walton, Friendship, 76
James Pearce, Lebanon, 77
Braden Gillespie, Friendship, 77
Garrett Oliver, Lebanon, 78
Jack Anderson, Lebanon, 79
Parker Ezell, Lebanon, 79
Carson Cole, Green Hill, 79
Jacob Steves, Lebanon, 80
Henry Siemer, Wilson Central, 80
Carson Sickmiller, Friendship, 82
Tate Tidwell, Friendship, 82
Thatcher Scholar, Green Hill, 82
Luke Winzenread, Mt. Juliet, 83
Will McGowan, Mt. Juliet, 85
Jaxson Parsons, Watertown, 85
Jackson Lakeman, Lebanon, 89
Griffin Smith, Wilson Central, 89
Konnor Adelsberger, Wilson Central, 89
Trevor Katzenmiller, Wilson Central, 90
Colin Mitchel, Lebanon, 91
Trey Mason, Mt. Juliet, 91
Landon Williams, Friendship, 91
Josiah Bell, Friendship, 91
Grayson Beasley, Green Hill, 91
Lucas Ferrara, Wilson Central, 92
Greg Anderson, Mt. Juliet, 94
Easton Farrar, Friendship, 94
Cooper Fuqua, Friendship, 94
Landon Reynolds, Green Hill 95
Wesley Hendricks, Green Hill, 98
Drew Austin, Green Hill, 99
Tyler Griffin, Wilson Central, 100
Brady Anderson, Mt. Juliet, 101
Cason Holandsworth, Watertown, 101
Sidney Enoch, Lebanon, 102
Evan Danalds, Friendship, 102
Carter Wathen, Green Hill, 102
Luke Sherk, Green Hill, 102
Brayden Ham, Friendship, 105
Brantly Dobbins, MJCA, 105
Andrew Carr, Lebanon, 106
Daniel Pertuset, Green Hill, 107
Brody Nordgren, Mt. Juliet, 109
Liam Crum, Watertown, 109
Turner Davis, Lebanon, 111
Dean Sutherland, Mt. Juliet, 111
Yates Swindell, Lebanon, 112
Brooklyn Nguyen, Mt. Juliet, 112
Dylan Grooms, Watertown, 135
GIRLS
Meredith Eller, Wilson Central, 78
Morgan Winfree, Lebanon, 88
Aiden Pearce, Lebanon, 91
Kristen Wynns, Lebanon, 96
Rachel Richardson, Green Hill, 103
Issabella Pino, Green Hill, 105
Isabella Parsons, Watertown, 106
Carolyn Natte, Lebanon, 112
Chloe Lowe, Wilson Central, 112
Sara Elgrin, Green Hill, 114
Harper Daley, Lebanon, 119
Madlyn McElroy, Lebanon, 120
Marisa Hewitt, Watertown, 121
Alaina Norman, Green Hill, 123
Ava Graham, Wilson Central, 125
London Lomas, Wilson Central 126
