MT. JULIET — Lebanon went to Pine Creek Golf Course for the Wilson County Invitational on Monday and won both Wilson County Cups.

The Blue Devils picked up 314 points for a three-stroke win over Friendship Christian. The Lady Devils’ 179 was good for an 11-stroke victory over host Wilson Central.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.